Memorial dedicated to those who perished in Erath disaster

Today was the 57th Anniversary of a terrible disaster that happened in Erath.

It's the day that the water tower fell during Hurricane Hilda in 1964. It is considered by many to be the greatest tragedy that hit the town of Erath. A 125-foot water tower stood above the city hall where civil defense workers were stationed. During the storm, it twisted and fell directly on top of the building. Eight men lost their lives in this tragedy.

Robert B. Vincent , Erath town historian and three-term councilman, always wanted a plaque dedicated to the memory of these eight brave men. Vincent passed away on October 8, 2020, before the task could be accomplished.

But today, Vincent's dream to honor the eight men will be fulfilled. Town officials hung a bronze plaque as a lasting memory on the same site of where their lives were lost. The plaque was placed on the town's electrical building on the site of where the original building once stood.

"It's a long time in coming to honor them; they're fathers, they're husbands, they're children," said Erath resident Jackie Vincent. "It's very important to honor these heroes. They stayed here to make sure everybody was protected."