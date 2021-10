New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): The NIVIA has launched the official match ball for the Indian Super League 2021-22 season named 'Astra' on Saturday. 'Astra' is a FIFA Pro category approved ball which is the highest quality certification that FIFA can grant on the quality of the ball. The ball has to pass stringent quality parameters in achieving proper bounce, water absorption, roundness, with the final trials occurring at FIFA designated laboratory in Switzerland to get this certification and to be eligible to be used at the highest level of international matches.

FIFA ・ 4 HOURS AGO