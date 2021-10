It is safe to say that everyone was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, but how are student-athletes bouncing back? The answer has a lot to do with motivation. The passing of a loved one can emit many negative emotions from someone, but for some, it could be motivation. Junior basketball player Noah Randle uses his family and the loss of his beloved best friend Courtney Louisville to push himself as an athlete. “She was my best friend, we had so many memories and great times together,” Randle said. “So when I lost her, it just made me want to be great for her and put her name on my back.”

