Rome [Italy], October 8 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday underlined India's centrality to global affairs and said if "India progresses, the world succeeds". Addressing the delegates during the second working session of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in Rome, the minister said India's development policy gives equal importance to economy and ecology and noted that sustainable development is the foundation of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

