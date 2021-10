J.D. Davis met with the media ahead of the final game of the year Sunday and revealed he’ll have surgery on his left hand this week. The left hand issue–a problem with a ligament–has been around since hurting it on a swing in May. Davis started and stopped rehab over the course of two months before coming back in July. The issue then lingered over the last three months of the season, eventually bothering him enough to land him on the injured list for the final week of the season.

