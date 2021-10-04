CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Joe Judge’s highly criticized call vindicated by Giants defense

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Judge had faith in the Giants’ defense, but his critics had evidence. Trailing by 11 points with less than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Giants punted on a fourth-and-8 from the Saints’ 48-yard line. So, fans and media alike lit up Twitter with first-guesses of the coach playing too conservatively yet again by trusting his defense to make a stop despite too many early-season examples to the contrary.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

New York Giants: Nick Gates injury could threaten career, says Joe Judge

It’s still the early season, but it looks like the New York Giants already experienced their biggest injury of the year. That injury is the one that sidelined center Nick Gates, who was announced as a captain this season only to fracture his leg weeks later in the loss to Washington. Gates is obviously out for the season, but his future beyond this year remains an unknown.
NFL
chatsports.com

Joe Judge: Giants aren’t changing offensive play-caller

Different year, same offensive issues. After finishing second-to-last in both total yards and points in 2020, the Giants offense failed to find any sort of constant rhythm through the first three games of 2021. The unit is currently 18th in average yards, tied for 24th in average points, and scored just 14 points against Atlanta in a Week 3 loss.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Banks
Big Blue View

NFL Week 3 winners and losers: Giants’ coach Joe Judge heads ‘losers’ list

Away teams dominated the early slate of games in week three of the NFL season. Atlanta (ehhh), New Orleans, Arizona, Baltimore, Cincinnati, and the Los Angeles Chargers earned road victories. The Falcons, Saints, and Chargers were all road dogs. There were some whacky endings in Week 3, and special teams earned the term “special.” Who would have thought the Chiefs would have a losing record through three games? Let’s see this week’s winners and losers.
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants HC Joe Judge has an unpopular opinion on analytics

We talk about offensive inconsistency and poor two-minute defense when discussing the Giants‘ Week 3 loss to Atlanta. But one of the more head-scratching moments from that game was Joe Judge‘s decision to punt the ball away on a 4th-and-3 from the Falcons’ 39-yard line. It happened late in the third quarter when the Giants were down 7-6 — they eventually lost 17-14 following a game-winning kick.
NFL
NFL

Giants HC Joe Judge to critics: 'I'm not afraid to go for it on fourth down'

An 0-3 start in arguably the harshest media market in the country has Joe Judge playing defense entering Week 4. The Giants' disappointing trio of performances has been riddled with regrettable outcomes. Most notably, Judge has been reluctant to take a risk on fourth down on at least a few occasions, including one that drove analytic-minded onlookers crazy.
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Reveals Feelings About the Use of Analytics

Right from Day 1, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge has always insisted that every decision he makes will be in the best interest of the New York Football Giants. But with the team once again 0-3 to start the season in Jude’s second year at the helm, the questions about some of his decisions have been starting to become more pointed and frequent.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Super Bowl#Howard Cross
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: The expectations have been raised for Joe Judge after 0-3 start

Many were willing to give New York Giants head coach Joe Judge a break after his first season. The Giants were a bad team last year, but it was amid the circumstances of introducing an entirely new coaching staff and dealing with an offseason stricken by a pandemic. Daniel Jones was still a second year quarterback, and Saquon Barkley missed almost the entire season. In 2020, there were a lot of excuses.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Should Giants fans buy Joe Judge’s optimism?

Joe Judge portrayed confidence following his team’s brutal loss to the Falcons Sunday afternoon. But is it believable?. “We’ll be alright, guys. Okay? We’ll be alright.”. These are the words Joe Judge muttered to the media following the Giants‘ tough 17-14 defeat at the hands of the Falcons Sunday. The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Joe Judge’s Comment About Analytics Is Going Viral

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge has received a lot of criticism over the past few days because of his conservative play-calling on offense in Week 3. During this Wednesday’s press conference, he faced several questions about his coaching methods. When asked about punting from the Falcons’ 39-yard line,...
NFL
New York Post

Bill Gates? Golden Tate? Giants’ Joe Judge under attack from all angles

Joe Judge, trending on Twitter Wednesday afternoon with Bill Gates?. Yup, this Giants season has reached a strange nexus. Judge and the Giants are 0-3, and the 39-year-old coach, in his second season, was more defensive about his methods on this day than any other in his relatively short time on the job.
NFL
Newsday

Tae Crowder ready to take the call as Giants' leader on defense

When Blake Martinez went down with a knee injury last Sunday, Tae Crowder had to change hats. While medical staffers and other teammates made a direct line for the defensive captain who, face down on the turf, would later be diagnosed with a season-ending torn ACL, Crowder was headed all the way across the field in the other direction toward the Giants’ sideline. It wasn’t that the linebacker was running away from the situation. Just the opposite.
NFL
NJ.com

Giants practice report: Feisty Joe Judge defends himself against Golden Tate — and criticism that he’s scared to go for it on 4th down

Tuesday, former Giants wide receiver Golden Tate criticized Judge’s conditioning methods on NFL Network, saying “it can be a little too much” and it leads to “guys getting soft tissue injuries” because “before you can even get over your soreness from last game, you’re practicing already. I would chill a little bit on that.”
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants: Joe Judge downplays Troy Aikman’s remarks

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge isn’t looking to add more narratives to an already important division matchup on Sunday. Despite having a chance to play it up as motivation for the team, Judge had a very Belichick-like response when asked about Troy Aikman’s radio comments about the Giants.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy