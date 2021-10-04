Joe Judge’s highly criticized call vindicated by Giants defense
Joe Judge had faith in the Giants’ defense, but his critics had evidence. Trailing by 11 points with less than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Giants punted on a fourth-and-8 from the Saints’ 48-yard line. So, fans and media alike lit up Twitter with first-guesses of the coach playing too conservatively yet again by trusting his defense to make a stop despite too many early-season examples to the contrary.nypost.com
Comments / 0