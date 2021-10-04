CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico Public Schools holding job fair, hiring bus drivers and instructional assistants

By Jordan Bondurant
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is holding a job fair this week. So if you’re on the job hunt and are interested in working in the school system, listen up!

The district is looking for bus drivers, nutrition services staff members and temporary instructional assistants.

The fair will be on Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center.

All potential employees must wear a mask at the event.

