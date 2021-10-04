CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bad decisions, 3rd-down lapses drop Rams from unbeaten ranks

By JOE REEDY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSgrT_0cGB7O5s00
1 of 4

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — One week ago, the Los Angeles Rams were considered the NFC favorites after beating the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Then the Arizona Cardinals came to town.

After three weeks of resembling the team that reached the Super Bowl in Sean McVay’s second season as coach in 2018, the Rams looked liked the club that underperformed the past two years during Sunday’s 37-20 loss to the Cardinals.

Many of the inconsistencies that plagued the Rams in 2019 and ’20 showed up, including some questionable decisions by McVay.

The Cardinals were driving with 1:10 remaining in the first half when right guard Josh Jones was called for offensive holding after Kyler Murray threw an incomplete pass on third-and-4 from the LA 29-yard line. McVay accepted the penalty, a decision that backfired after Murray completed a 16-yard pass Rondale Moore.

Eight plays later, Matt Prater kicked a 23-yard field goal to extend Arizona’s lead to 24-13.

“I wanted to move them back and put them out of field goal range. They ended up converting,” McVay said. “I felt like that was the right decision at the time, but it didn’t work out for us. I make no excuses about that.”

The Rams (3-1) were down 34-13 in the fourth quarter when Matthew Stafford appeared to score on a scramble up the middle on second-and-goal from the Rams 8. Instead, officials ruled he was just shy of the goal line. Stafford was stopped for no gain on third down and then couldn’t connect with tight end Tyler Higbee in the corner of the end zone on fourth down to turn it over on downs.

McVay said he was considering challenging the call on Stafford’s run, but was advised by his coaches upstairs that the replay was inconclusive.

“We didn’t end up punching that in, so there were a lot of decisions and a lot of things that I didn’t do nearly a good enough job,” McVay said.

Stafford, who came into the game second in the league in passer rating, threw for 280 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He completed a beautiful 35-yard pass to Cooper Kupp between two defenders in the second quarter, but misfired on some short passes.

Stafford completed nearly 76% of his throws within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage in his first three games, but was 6 of 11 against the Cardinals.

““This is a prove-it (sport), and you’ve got to go out there and do it every time. Just because our team won last week doesn’t mean we’re going to win this week,” Stafford said. “Just because I made that throw (to Kupp) doesn’t mean I’m gonna make the third-and-goal throw where the receiver is open on a 1-yard flat route. I put it over his head. You just got to go out there and prove it and do it every single time.”

The Rams’ defense, meanwhile, was No. 1 in the league last year under coordinator Brandon Staley, who left to become the Chargers’ head coach. Under Raheem Morris, the Rams have slipped, allowing opponents to convert 50% of third downs, which is tied for 28th in the league. The Cardinals converted 8 of 13 opportunities, including four chances with 6 or more yards to go.

“I don’t think coach can call things perfect all the time. Nobody can play perfect, but whatever he calls, there is a reason behind it. It’s on us to go execute regardless of whether the play call may have been good or bad,” cornerback Jalen Ramsey said. “I don’t think there was enough of that tonight on our part.”

After enduring their fifth loss by at least 17 points in McVay’s five seasons, the Rams will have a short week before they travel to Seattle on Thursday night for another NFC West game.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Free Press

Rams slam Tom Brady, Buccaneers with firm message in battle of NFL unbeatens

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Notice served. The Los Angeles Rams delivered a strong message about their viability as a Super Bowl champion by manhandling the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-24 in a matchup of undefeated teams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. New Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 343 yards...
NFL
The Associated Press

Prolific passing games in Cardinals-Rams unbeaten showdown

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury knows more than enough about offensive football to appreciate — and to fear — what the Los Angeles Rams have done in the first three games of Sean McVay’s partnership with Matthew Stafford. “It’s kind of the perfect storm when you get a play-caller...
NFL
KGUN 9

Rams host Cards in high-profile clash of NFC West unbeatens

The Los Angeles Rams host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in a showdown between unbeaten NFC West rivals. Sean McVay has never lost to the Cardinals in eight career meetings as Rams head coach. But the Cardinals are off to an impressive start this season under Kliff Kingsbury and the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
National football post

Bucs minus key players in battle of unbeatens vs. Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without dynamic receiver Antonio Brown when they face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday in a rematch from last season. The Rams (2-0) defeated the Buccaneers 27-24 in Tampa Bay last year, Sean McVay’s first win against Tom Brady as a head coach.
NFL
ESPN

Murray keeps Cardinals unbeaten with 37-20 rout of Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- — In every quarter of a dominant victory on the Rams' home turf, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals confirmed they're no longer the annual afterthought in the NFC West. The unbeaten Cards have shoved their way to the front of this ultracompetitive division with an offense...
NFL
chatsports.com

2021 NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Cardinals lay smack down on Rams to jump into top spot

The 2021 NFL season moves into Week 5 and The Phinsider Power Rankings follow right behind. Last week, we saw the Los Angeles Rams move into the top spot after defeating the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This week, we saw the Arizona Cardinals beat the Rams in convincing fashion, causing another shake up at the top of the power rankings.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Los Angeles Rams#Nfc#The Arizona Cardinals
National football post

NFL roundup: Cardinals defeat Rams in battle of unbeatens

Led by Kyler Murray and an explosive offense, the Arizona Cardinals manhandled the Los Angeles Rams 37-20 on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. The victory was the first for the Cardinals over a Los Angeles team led by coach Sean McVay after enduring eight straight losses, and the first victory for Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury over good friend McVay.
NFL
Arkansas Online

Surprising Cardinals club Rams, remain unbeaten

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- In every quarter of a dominant victory on the Rams' home turf, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals confirmed they're no longer the annual afterthought in the NFC West. The unbeaten Cards have shoved their way to the front of this ultracompetitive division with an offense that...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

The NFL’s Play Of The Year Might Just Be The Double Punt From Seattle’s Michael Dickson

BOSTON (CBS) — We watch football because we love it. The hits, the strength, the finesse, the all-world skill and power on display on almost every single snap. There’s just nothing like it. One thing we don’t watch football for is the punting. Or so we thought. Thursday night forever changed the scope of watching NFL games and perhaps professional sports in general. Because we saw … a double punt. And it was glorious. In the event that you missed it, this historic moment took place late in the third quarter of Thursday night’s wacky and wild game between the Los Angeles Rams and the...
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Sean McVay’s questionable decisions on 4th down could be costing the Rams

After a frustrating 37-20 loss against the Arizona Cardinals, the Los Angeles Rams look to bounce back onThursday night against another rival at the Seattle Seahawks. But on Sunday, head coach Sean McVay raised some eyebrows with his questionable decision-making and his lack of aggression in going for it in critical situations.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

605K+
Followers
326K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy