Millions of Americans are still waiting for 2020 tax refunds. Where’s my tax refund? What is my tax refund status? Those are the questions Americans have, and there are few answers being provided by the IRS. These people filed taxes on-time, completed the necessary paperwork, and are still waiting for money the agency promised months ago. Over the last two months, as the IRS has worked on reducing its overall backlog from more than 30 million to slightly less than 10 million, taxpayers have called and voiced frustration.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO