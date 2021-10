Hello everyone, i am having an issue while trying to install vCenter server 7. I have a stand alone network of 3 servers and laptop all connected to the switch. If i connect internet router to the switch of my network i can install vCenter server without any issues and i am able to access sphere web client. If i remove internet from network, i cant access sphere web client any more. As well if i try to install vCenter server without internet connected to network, it always works very slowly on the second installation stage until in fails at 51%. My servers eventually will be located at the system where will be no internet connection so i have to fix this issue some how.

