Hawaii officials have issued cease-and-desist orders to two local wedding photography companies for taking photos at state park locations without required permits. The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources recently issued orders to Bradyhouse Photographers and The Foxes Photography after the companies posted photos online of couples posing at locations including the base of Wailua Falls and at Hanakapiai Beach within the Napali Coast State Wilderness Park, which are technically off-limits and would not have received permits.

POLITICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO