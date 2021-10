You would have to look far and wide to find a tougher business to be in than chip manufacturing. Which is why the many dozens of server makers who used to make their own CPUs – often multiple types – no longer run their own foundries or, with the exception of IBM and now Amazon Web Services, no longer exist. In fact, AWS is the first new vertically integrated server designer we have seen enter the market in a long, long time – and even Jeff Bezos is not crazy enough to launch his own chip foundry.

