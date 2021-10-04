CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Update on Richmond Public Schools employee vaccination reporting on Monday’s school board meeting agenda

By Jordan Bondurant
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YARlt_0cGB5xcN00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond School Board will be holding an in-person meeting on Monday, Oct. 4.

The agenda includes and update on Richmond Public Schools staff COVID-19 vaccination reporting. The deadline for employees to either submit proof of vaccination or obtain a medical or religious exemption was Oct. 1.

The meeting will happen at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School at 6 p.m. It will also be streamed live on the RPS Facebook page.

Those who wish to submit public comments must e-mail them by 1 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Education
Richmond, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Education
WRIC - ABC 8News

Plans for Capital One employees to return to office work in November postponed, likely return is sometime in 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Employees at Capital One in Richmond will continue to work from home through the end of 2021 and into 2022, the company announced on Thursday. Citing the prevalence of the COVID-19 delta variant and high infection and transmission rates, the decision by the company to return to work at offices in the Richmond area and across the country on Nov. 2 has been postponed.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
WRIC - ABC 8News

Brookland Park residents upset after pedestrian safety infrastructure removed unexpectedly

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Residents of the Brookland Park community want answers after the city removed several bump-outs. Crews installed bump-outs, a sidewalk attachment to help pedestrians cross the street safely and to beautify an area, along Brookland Park Boulevard last February. Last week, neighbors noticed crews began removing some of the sidewalk attachments. Willie Hilliard, […]
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Richmond Public Schools#Richmond School#Vaccinations#The Richmond School Board
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

949
Followers
431
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy