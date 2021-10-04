Disney Wonderful Worlds lets you create your own Disney theme park in a match-3 puzzler, coming to mobile on October 7th
Ludia and Jam City have teamed up for a magical partnership in Disney Wonderful Worlds, a colourful new match-3 title coming to mobile this month. Set to land on both iOS and Android devices on October 7th, the decoration-slash-puzzle game lets players solve a wide variety of puzzles to unlock their favorite attractions and characters across the Disney franchise.www.pocketgamer.com
