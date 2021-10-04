CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Disney Wonderful Worlds lets you create your own Disney theme park in a match-3 puzzler, coming to mobile on October 7th

By Catherine Ng Dellosa
pocketgamer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLudia and Jam City have teamed up for a magical partnership in Disney Wonderful Worlds, a colourful new match-3 title coming to mobile this month. Set to land on both iOS and Android devices on October 7th, the decoration-slash-puzzle game lets players solve a wide variety of puzzles to unlock their favorite attractions and characters across the Disney franchise.

www.pocketgamer.com

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

New Walt Disney World Ride Shuts Down Due to Crash

A "minor ride vehicle collision" caused longer-than-expected wait times for a new attraction in testing at the Walt Disney World Resort. According to WDW News Today, the Epcot dark ride Remy's Ratatouille Adventure suffered a brief shutdown after what the site describes as a "minor" accident involving two ride vehicles. The ride, operating since August 20 as a soft open before its grand opening in October, is inspired by Disney-Pixar's Ratatouille and is part of the newly expanded France pavilion inside EPCOT opening on October 1.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Popculture

Disney World Begins Demolition of Its Most Divisive Theme Park Ride

Another part of Walt Disney World history is facing extinction this week, on the cusp of the resort's 50th anniversary on Oct. 1. Primeval Whirl, one of the more bland thrill rides at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park, is being taken down. The ride has been closed for over a year, and Disney applied for a "general construction" permit at the site in August.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Inside the Magic

Universal Turns Into a Ghost Town as Crowds Continue to Disappear

As school has resumed, we have seen wait times, and crowds at the Orlando theme parks drop dramatically, and Universal Orlando Resort has been no exception. Even though Universal Orlando Resort has Halloween Horror Nights in the evenings, which bring in heavy crowds who are willing to spend their money on the food, merchandise, and specialty beverages created for the event, during the day the parks have been quiet for quite some time.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

PHOTOS: We Stayed at Disney World’s Most Expensive Hotel

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa is one of the fanciest hotels in Walt Disney World (and is also one of the priciest!). It is one of the three resorts on the Monorail Loop and is within walking distance of Disney’s Magic Kingdom through the Grand Floridian Walkway. Today, we’re...
TRAVEL
allears.net

8 Expensive Things That Are Actually Worth the Price in Disney World

There’s no denying it…Disney World can be expensive. We’re constantly working to share tips and tricks with you to help you save money during your trip. You could keep your costs even lower by skipping the pricey food options, staying at the most inexpensive hotels, and more. But, a few of the expensive things in Disney World are totally worth the cost…sometimes.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Pixar#Walt Disney World#Disney Wonderful Worlds#Ios#The Walt Disney World#V P#Disney Pixar Games#The Ios App Store#The Google Play Store#Android#Iphone
disneydining.com

Disney Offers Soft Open for Resort Guests Early Theme Park Entry

We previously shared the news that Disney has removed the former “Extra Magic Hours”. Officially beginning October 1, Walt Disney World is introducing a new experience for all Disney Resorts Guests. Resort Guests will have a chance to experience the new “Early Theme Park Entry”. This new perk will allow all Disney Resorts Guests a jump-start their day inside the Park with a 30-minute early entry to ANY theme Park, EVERY day. We are now learning however it seems like a soft open is in the works for Walt Disney World Resort Guests visiting next week.
TRAVEL
allears.net

Early Theme Park Entry Beginning BEFORE 50th Anniversary For Disney World Hotel Guests

Disney World hotel guests get several perks, like free Disney transportation and earlier access to dining reservations. And, while Disney has discontinued Extra Magic Hours since reopening last year, a new perk is coming for hotel guests to replace it — Early Theme Park Entry. Disney had previously announced that it would begin on October 1st, but it looks like it will be rolling out even sooner!
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Android Devices
allears.net

Which Park Ticket is Best for Your Next Disney World Vacation?

If you wanna play at Walt Disney World, you gotta pay — for tickets. Walt Disney World has several different ticket options when it comes to how you can explore the parks, water parks, and additional experiences. Those ticket options can be a bit confusing, and they all cost different...
TRAVEL
allears.net

Which Disney World Resort is the Best Match for Your Personality?

With so many unique hotels to choose from, finding the right Disney World Resort can be a tad overwhelming sometimes. From family-friendly Value Resorts to honeymoon-worthy Deluxe properties, each Disney hotel has its own personality — just like you!. Which Disney Resort is the best match for your personality is...
TRAVEL
toughpigs.com

Disney Theme Parks Celebrate Muppets Haunted Mansion

It’s great to see the Disney theme parks acknowledge the existence of the Muppets at all. And we’re pleased to see that Disneyland and Walt Disney World are both doing their part to promote the upcoming special, Muppets Haunted Mansion!. According to the Disney Food Blog (who also provided the...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Early Theme Park Entry Available Even SOONER For Disney Hotel Guests

If you have an upcoming Disney Resort hotel reservation at Walt Disney World Resort, we have some amazing news for you. Disney has announced that Early Theme Park Entry, a benefit for Guests staying at participating hotels at Walt Disney World, will be available sooner than initially announced. Early Theme...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

An Iconic Entertainer Will Return to Disney World on October 1st!

After a lengthy closure, we were THRILLED when Casey’s Corner reopened to guests back in July!. Of course, we stopped by to check it out and see if our favorite iconic eats still held up (spoiler alert, we weren’t disappointed!). And as much as we love ourselves some corn dog nuggets and plastic cheese, the atmosphere of Casey’s Corner is what really takes it to the next level.
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

Early Theme Park Entry Will Start SOONER Than Expected in Disney World

The 50th Anniversary is set to bring all kinds of new things to Disney World. One of the perks that will be available starting on October 1st is Early Theme Park Entry. This special benefit gives all guests staying at Disney World Resort hotels and select other hotels the chance to enter any Disney World theme park 30 minutes early on any day! As we noted above, this perk was set to begin on October 1st, but it looks like plans have changed.
TRAVEL
touringplans.com

Surprise! Walt Disney World’s Early Theme Park Entry to Roll Out EARLY!

If you’re staying at a Walt Disney World Resort Hotel next week – surprise! You have a perk that’s rolling out early that you can take advantage of! Early Theme Park Entry will officially debut on September 26! This option, which allows Guests 30 minute early entry to any Walt Disney World theme park was originally supposed to debut on October 1!
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy