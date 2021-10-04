Disney Wonderful Worlds lets you create your own Disney theme park in a match-3 puzzler, coming to mobile on October 7th

We previously shared the news that Disney has removed the former “Extra Magic Hours”. Officially beginning October 1, Walt Disney World is introducing a new experience for all Disney Resorts Guests. Resort Guests will have a chance to experience the new “Early Theme Park Entry”. This new perk will allow all Disney Resorts Guests a jump-start their day inside the Park with a 30-minute early entry to ANY theme Park, EVERY day. We are now learning however it seems like a soft open is in the works for Walt Disney World Resort Guests visiting next week.

TRAVEL ・ 14 DAYS AGO