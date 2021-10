Prog metal masters Mastodon have the second new single and video in the last few weeks, “Teardrinker,” from their upcoming new album Hushed and Grim, due out October 29th, 2021 via Reprise Records. The new video for “Teardrinker” was directed and directed and edited by Lorenzo Diego Carrera for his company a YHELLOW Production. Comprised of fifteen tracks and dedicated to their late manager Nick John, Hushed and Grim is the first new Mastodon full-length studio album since 2017’s Emperor of Sand (Reprise). That album was Ghost Cult’s album of the year for 2017. Hushed and Grim was produced by David Bottrill (Tool, Rush, Muse, Peter Gabriel). The band also announced a co-headline tour with Opeth and tickets are on sale now. Watch the video for “Teardrinker” right now!

ROCK MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO