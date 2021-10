Two US researchers have won the 2021 Nobel prize in physiology or medicine for work that unlocked the secrets of the sense of touch. Prof David Julius, a physiologist at the University of California in San Francisco, and Prof Ardem Patapoutian, a neuroscientist at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California, were honoured for their discovery of receptors in the skin that sense heat, cold and touch – making them crucial for survival. The work paves the way for a range of new medical treatments for conditions such as chronic pain.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO