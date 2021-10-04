CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ace Hotel To Open New Location in Sydney, Australia

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its newest spot in Brooklyn, Ace Hotel is set to open another photo-ready stay in Sydney, Australia. Designed in partnership with Flack Studio, the hotel is located in the historic Tyne House brick factory in Surry Hills. The space houses 264 rooms accompanied by a restaurant, bar and café on the ground floor alongside a lobby and another restaurant on the rooftop. As for the rooms’ designs, the interiors are inspired by the history of Surry Hills with warm hues splashed across the floors and walls. Flack Studio-designed furniture and lighting complement each space.

