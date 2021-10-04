Updated: Former Beloit school district employee accused of more secret videos
Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect additional information provided to the Beloit Daily News as of Monday morning regarding Liebergen's employment status. BELOIT—A former School District of Beloit employee who allegedly secretly recorded a female now faces additional charges after more videos were discovered showing other victims, including an underage female, according to an amended criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.www.beloitdailynews.com
Comments / 0