Updated: Former Beloit school district employee accused of more secret videos

By AUSTIN MONTGOMERY Staff Writer
Beloit Daily News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect additional information provided to the Beloit Daily News as of Monday morning regarding Liebergen's employment status. BELOIT—A former School District of Beloit employee who allegedly secretly recorded a female now faces additional charges after more videos were discovered showing other victims, including an underage female, according to an amended criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

