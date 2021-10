Good morning all. I hope everyone has had some time to at least partially process the events of yesterday. As a fan that has never been alive to see a Mariners playoff game, yesterday’s game 162 was the most important one I’ve ever been able to witness. I was shaking from a combination of excitement and nervousness from the moment it started. This team, these players, this season, these fans- they are so special. It was incredible to see the city rally around our team, selling out the stadium and bringing the noise for every single pitch. I have never seen anything like it.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO