September had most COVID-19 fatalities in western WI since January

CHIPPEWA FALLS — More west-central Wisconsin residents died of COVID-19-related symptoms in September than any month since January, according to the state Department of Health Services.

Across 12 counties in the region, 42 deaths were reported last month.

Chippewa County had nine deaths, Clark and St. Croix counties had seven each, Rusk County had five, Dunn and Eau Claire counties had four each, Trempealeau County had three, Jackson County had two, and Pepin County had one. Barron, Buffalo and Pepin counties didn’t record a virus-related death in September.

There were 17 deaths in those 12 western Wisconsin counties in August, and the year-low was in July, with 11 deaths.

The 42 virus-related deaths in September is the most since January, when 85 people died from the virus.

On Friday, the state topped 8,000 deaths from the virus. The state is now averaging 137.6 deaths per 100,000 residents. Barron (187.9), Chippewa (168.6), Clark (195.5), Jackson (140.5), Rusk (218.6) and Trempealeau (165.3) counties are all above the state’s average death rate for the coronavirus.

Nationwide, the United States also topped 700.000 virus-related deaths in the past week.

Vaccinations slow to a trickle

The state’s vaccination rate barely budged in the past week, climbing just 0.2%, from 56.5% to 56.7% of the Wisconsin population that has had at least one dose of the vaccine.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, that number of new vaccinations is down significantly from recent weeks, when about 0.5% of all state residents received their first COVID-19 vaccination in each of the past two weeks.

In west-central Wisconsin, 11 of 12 counties matched or exceeded that mark, with Dunn County only climbing 0.1%. Trempealeau County had the highest one-week increase in the region, at 0.5%.

Rusk (37.6%), Clark (33.2%) and Taylor (32%) counties are the only areas in the state that haven’t reached the 40% threshold of residents with at least one dose of the vaccine.

Eau Claire (56.8% of its residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine) and Trempealeau (61.0%) counties are ahead of the state’s overall 56.7% rate. Chippewa, St. Croix and Buffalo counties are the only other areas in western Wisconsin that have reached the 50% threshold.

Meanwhile, Dane County continues to lead the state, at 73.6% of the population with at least one dose, up 0.1% from a week ago.

Wisconsin has now given the first dose of the vaccine to 3.30 million residents, up from 3.28 million residents (56.5%) last week, and up from 3.26 million people (56.0%) two weeks ago.

Roughly 3.12 million Wisconsinites (53.8%) have completed their vaccine series, up from 3.10 million (53.3%) a week ago.

However, Wisconsin continues to lag behind the national vaccination rate. About 64.6% of all U.S. residents have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, including 77.4% of all adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roughly 55.7% of all Americans have completed their vaccine series, the CDC reports.

About 67.8% of all adult Wisconsin residents (ages 18 and older) have now received at least one vaccine dose, up from 67.5% last week. Eau Claire (66.5%), Chippewa (63.3%) and Dunn (52.1%) counties all trail the state’s rate for adult vaccinations.

Roughly 85.6% of Wisconsin’s seniors (age 65 and up) have now received at least one dose, and 73.6% of those ages 55 to 64 have also received their first dose.

In a breakdown by race, 55.9% of Asian Americans have received their first dose statewide, with the white population at 50.9%, American Indian population at 40.9%, and Black population at 34%. About 12.4% of people who have been vaccinated did not report their race or selected “other.”