Dreamer Boy takes the stage at Schubas

depauliaonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZach Taylor, known as Dreamer Boy, has been making waves in the indie scene over the past few years, opening for Omar Apollo, Clairo and Still Woozy. With Nashville roots, Dreamer Boy floats the line between indie, pop and country, carving out a new space with a genre-defining spin that music has been missing.

