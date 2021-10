ENID, Okla. — Six months after downtown Enid’s Best Western Glō was sold and then opened, its owner and operator is trying to sell the new hotel. Owner Purvish Kothari, who opened the hotel last April, said he plans to move back to Colorado to take care of his ailing mother, who lives in the Denver area and had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

ENID, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO