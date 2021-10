After a statement win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football last week, the Green Bay Packers will look to build on that success as the Pittsburgh Steelers come to town, and get to 3-1 for the season. Sunday will mark Aaron Rodgers’ first appearance against the Steelers at Lambeau Field, a team he has never beaten in his career. That could well change this week, as the Packers enter this game as the favourites, but this game will not be without its challenges against a Steelers team who will give everything they have to avoid three consecutive losses.

