JuJu Smith-Schuster Eyes ‘Getting Back In The Lab’ With Ben Roethlisberger To Improve Chemistry
It was a familiar sight on Sunday: JuJu Smith-Schuster working himself open down the field, Ben Roethlisberger misfiring, letting opportunities for points slip away. Smith-Schuster was visibly frustrated on the sideline after the two misfires from Roethlisberger, slamming down one of the touchscreens the team has on the sidelines to review previous formations and plays. He had every right to be frustrated, considering how open he was, how poorly Roethlisberger threw the football, and how quickly the opportunities were squandered on a day in which the Steelers struggled to consistently move the football against the Green Bay Packers.www.chatsports.com
