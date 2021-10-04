Who is the Steelers “Dud of the Week” after the loss to the Packers in Week 4?

That’s the only narrative that be should be coming out of Sunday’s debacle where the Steelers were exposed in every phase in a 24-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. At the end of the day the Steelers made their bed. What we’re seeing from a 39 year old Ben Roethlisberger was always the more likely outcome than Roethlisberger maintaining or getting better with age like the Steelers talked themselves into believing. Roethlisberger’s second half interception just felt like the end for him and there were several other situations from him in the game where Roethlisberger looked everything of a quarterback that’s fallen off a cliff to go with no help from the sidelines or the personnel that has much of a chance to elevate the QB who needs it majorly and just doesn’t have it anymore. Roethlisberger on Sunday looked like Kent Graham trying to avoid a pass rush. That’s how ugly it was.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO