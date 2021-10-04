CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Vinyl Review Explosion: The Doors, The Mars Volta, Outkast, & Wu-Tang Clan

By Malachi Lui
analogplanet.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Review Explosion is a recurring AnalogPlanet feature covering recent releases for which we either don't have sufficient time to fully explore, or that are not worthy of it. Curated by AnalogPlanet contributing editor Malachi Lui, Review Explosion focuses on the previous few months' new releases. This particular Review Explosion discusses four Vinyl Me, Please releases from June-September 2021.)

www.analogplanet.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Yes, the Radio Scene at the Stretch & Bobbito Show Really Happened

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is one of the few hip-hop shows that's done a deep dive into one of the most iconic rap collectives of all time. Now in its second season, the Hulu drama is beginning to piece together the events of how the hip-hop group broke into the music industry by any means necessary. In the seventh episode of the series, the clan is trying any and all ways to get their first single, "Protect Ya Neck," radio play on stations across the country. While we of course know that the events in the show loosely based on the group's origin story have been exaggerated for entertainment purposes, some of them actually happened in real life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hiphop-n-more.com

30 Years of the Wu-Tang Clan Logo: How Mathematics Created The Iconic Symbol

Thirty years ago, Wu-Tang Clan DJ and producer Mathematics laid on the floor drinking a 40oz of Ole English and smoking a blunt, sketching what would become rap’s most iconic logo. The Wu-Tang Clan’s golden “W” is one of the most recognizable symbols in music. Like the Rolling Stones’ Tongue and Lips, or Iron Maiden’s Eddy the Mummy; the “W” is a pop culture phenomenon but history is often overlooked.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Reggae fest Cali Vibes taps Marleys, Wu-Tang, Protoje, Koffee, Steel Pulse & more

Coachella promoters Goldenvoice have announced yet another new genre festival, this time focused mainly on reggae and dancehall (plus some hip hop). It's called Cali Vibes and it goes down in Long Beach, CA's Marina Green Park on February 4-6, 2022. There's a little bit of a Sublime-adjacent American reggae pop rock vibe to the lineup (including Sublime with Rome), but there are also some genuine legends (the Marleys, Barrington Levy, Steel Pulse), and some of today's best artists coming out of Jamaica, like Protoje, Koffee, and Lila Ike.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rza
Person
Masta Killa
Person
Ghostface Killah
Person
Raekwon
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Kii Arens
Complex

Bun B Shares Jay-Z’s Response When Pimp C Refused to Take Off Mink Coat For “Big Pimpin’” Video

By this point, the story of how Jay-Z and UGK’s “Big Pimpin’” came together is the stuff of rap legend, and it turns out Hov knew that at the time, according to Bun B. During an interview with B High ATL, Bun B broke down the story of the song from recording it to shooting the iconic video. As he’s explained before, it took quite a while before the artists were able to collaborate, with Jay and UGK refusing to travel from their respective states due to the tense atmosphere in hip-hop at the time. Bun said he gave the “best bars I got” to the record, while Pimp C famously delivered an 8-bar verse “and nothing more,” which Bun called “8 of the most iconic bars in history.”
MUSIC
CBS LA

Rapper Tyga Arrested After Ex-Girlfriend Camaryn Swanson Posts Images Of Herself With Black Eye

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rapper Tyga was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of domestic violence. The 31-year-old rapper turned himself into the LAPD’s Hollywood station Tuesday morning and was booked under the name Michael Stevenson on suspicion of felony domestic violence, police said. He has since been freed after posting $50,000 bail. The alleged incident happened Monday at a location within the Hollywood station’s jurisdiction, according to the LAPD. Further details were not released. Tyga’s ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson posted images of herself with a black eye on Instagram. According to TMZ.com, she showed up at his house at about 3 a.m., acting belligerent and yelling even after Tyga let her inside. She claims her injuries were caused by him hitting her.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage to Confront Hecklers at Reno Concert

Tim McGraw shocked fans in Reno, Nevada this weekend when he jumped off stage to confront a heckler. The country music star was getting booed by some people in the crowd when he forgot the lyrics to his song "Just to See You Smile." McGraw hopped off the stage to get in their faces, in a video published by TMZ.
MUSIC
Popculture

Whitney Houston Movie Finds Its Bobby Brown

Whitney Houston's upcoming biopic just found its leading man. The film is the first to be authorized by Houston's family and estate. Moonlight star Ashton Sanders has been chosen to play Houston's husband of 14 years, R&B bad boy Bobby Brown. Sources also reveal to Deadline that Black Label Media is co-financing the film with Compelling Pictures and Primary Wave Music. As for who will play Houston's herself, British actress Naomi Ackie is the star.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars#The Mars Volta#Vinyl#Analogplanet#Review Explosion#Vmp Essentials#Plangent#Rhino#Botnick Grundman
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Offers $5K Reward For Video Of Security Pulling A Gun On Him

Fans were ecstatic about the Legendz Of The Streetz tour -- an 11-date trek including the most legendary figures from the South such as Jeezy and Gucci Mane. So far, it's been a success but unfortunately, Boosie Badazz won't be performing at any future dates following an altercation on stage at the Atlanta show.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dies At Age 22: Report

Singer Emani 22, real name Emani Johnson, reportedly passed away this week. Unconfirmed reports claim that the rising singer was killed in a car accident, and fellow artists have been sharing tributes on social media as a means of remembering her. Emani was very close friends with rapper Bhad Bhabie,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

Gene Simmons’ Wife Suffers Nasty Injury

Shannon Tweed Simmons, the wife of Kiss bassist Gene Simmon, shared a photo of her battered foot after she fell recently. She said she took a tumble but didn’t give any other details about the accident. The actress posted a photo of her swollen and bruised foot in an orthopedic...
CELEBRITIES
uncrazed.com

Olivia Rodrigo And Alanis Morissette Share Rolling Stone Cover

Rolling Stone magazine have released their 2021 ‘Musicians on Musicians‘ covers, with Olivia Rodrigo and Alanis Morissette sharing a cover. The feature will discuss “becoming a superstar at an early age, the power of anger, and life in the public eye.”. Rolling Stone described the ‘Musicians On Musicians‘ series as...
MUSIC
Audacy

'Oz' actor Granville Adams dies at 58

After a battle with cancer, actor Granville Adams has passed away at the age of 58. Adams was primarily known for his six seasons of work on HBO’s gritty prison drama, “Oz,” where he played Zahir Arif, a burglar who finds salvation in Islam while incarcerated. Adams revealed on an...
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

R.I.P. "Heaven Help Me" singer and bassist surpreme, Deon Estus

(October 11, 2021) As the 1980s turned into the 1990s, there wasn’t a cooler, smoother nighttime jam than “Heaven Help Me,” the across-the-board smash for singer and bass player extraordinaire, Deon Estus. Tonight we sadly inform SoulTrackers that Mr. Estus has died at age 65. The Detroit-born Estus studied bass...
MUSIC
Telegraph

Guitarist Albert Lee: ‘I turned down $1m for Eric Clapton’s guitar’

Albert Lee, 77, is a Grammy-winning guitarist who found fame in 1973 after moving to America and working with the Crickets and Emmylou Harris’s band. He also worked with Eric Clapton (1978-83), the Everly Brothers (1983-2003) and for many years with ex-Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman. Today he lives with his wife in Malibu Canyon, California.
MUSIC
thecomicscomic.com

R.I.P. Ricarlo Flanagan, 1981-2021

Ricarlo Flanagan was supposed to drop a new album today. But yesterday, friends and family mourned the comedian, actor and rapper, who died from COVID-19. Flanagan was 40. Originally from Ohio, Flanagan moved to Detroit in 2006 to advance his comedy and musical aspirations. He released his debut comedy album, Man Law, in 2013. As Father Flanagn, he released three other albums: Death of Davinchi (2010); An Opus Inspired By Andre Martin (2019); and Hope Your Proud (2020).
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

John Lennon suggested Eric Clapton join The Beatles following George Harrison's temporary departure in 1969, according to new audio recordings

The clips – which have surfaced ahead of the upcoming The Beatles: Get Back documentary – reveal a near-pivotal conversation between Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. The Beatles almost fired George Harrison and replaced him with Eric Clapton during the production of Let It Be, according to newly unearthed audio recordings.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy