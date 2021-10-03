CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Watch ‘One Summer’ Hallmark Channel Movie Online

By Anthony Rumen
TheHDRoom
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA father on death’s doorstep loses his wife instead in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Channel’s new 2021 movie, One Summer. This dad will find what he needs to heal and maybe more at the beach-side town where he grew up. One Summer will make its premiere on the Hallmark Movies...

www.thehdroom.com

Comments / 0

Related
celebratingthesoaps.com

Katee Sackhoff To Star In Hallmark Channel Movie Christmas Sail

Battlestar Galactica star Katee Sackhoff recently made a major announcement on Twitter. The actress tweeted to say that she is starring and executive producing a Hallmark Christmas movie, written by her fiancé, Robin Gadsbury. This is a totally different role for the popular actress who played Starbuck in the Battlestar Galactica series.
MOVIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Hallmark Channel Spoilers: Good Witch Coming To Hallmark For Halloween

Hallmark Channel spoilers reveal that fans are excited about what is next for the Good Witch movies. With Halloween on the way, we have been curious about what the Hallmark Channel has to offer us. Now we can watch all of the Good Witch movies there! This is the perfect Halloween gift!
MOVIES
Android Authority

Watch one of the best cop movies of the 1990s on HBO Max

From the Vault: As the streaming space keeps growing, massive studio catalogs are becoming more and more available. These include lost and forgotten gems, so-bad-it’s-good duds, and just plain weird pieces of film history. And you probably won’t find them by waiting for streamers to put them in front of you. In From the Vault, Android Authority aims to rescue these titles from the algorithm graveyard and help you get more out of your streaming subscriptions.
TV & VIDEOS
talesbuzz.com

All the new movies coming to Hallmark in October

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries will air a total of 14 new movies in October, including romantic comedies, dramas, and Christmas films. Love Strikes Twice, which will air on Saturday, October 2 at 9/8c on Hallmark Channel. Katie Findlay and Wyatt Nash play a married couple who have...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
Person
Amanda Schull
Person
Sarah Drew
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘A Professor’s Vengeance’ Lifetime Movie Online

A graduate student quickly discovers a former affair with faculty has dangerous long-lasting consequences in A Professor’s Vengeance. This new 2021 Lifetime movie premieres Sunday night on September 26th at 8/7c exclusively on the Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) cable TV channel. Find out how to stream and watch A Professor’s...
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘Deadly Debutante’ Lifetime Movie Online

Being name the Belle of the Debutante Ball is a big deal, and those with money will stop at nothing to win it in Deadly Debutante, the latest 2021 all-new Lifetime movie to arrive this Fall. This movie is also known as Deadly Debutantes: A Night to Die For. The...
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘My Daughter’s Double Life’ Lifetime Movie Online

A mother’s life is turned upside down when her daughter vanishes in the next 2021 Lifetime movie, My Daughter’s Double Life. Discovering the mystery’s surrounding the disappearance may prove more disturbing than not knowing the trugh. The premiere date and time for My Daughter’s Double Life, also known as Fatal...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Summer#Hallmark Channel#Dvr#Thehdroom
MassLive.com

How to watch ‘31 Nights of Halloween’ movies on Freeform: Schedule, channel, stream for free

Spooky season is in full swing, and Freeform will dedicate major airtime to Halloween movies. The network has announced its highly anticipated “31 Nights of Halloween” schedule. Among the frequently repeated fan favorites are “Hocus Pocus,” “The Addams Family,” “Casper,” “Ghostbusters,” “Malificent” and “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Halloween episodes of popular TV series such as “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror” episodes and “Family Guy” will play throughout the month as well.
MOVIES
thedallasnews.net

Warm your soul in autumn! Watch online HOT MOVIES on Vuuzle.TV

Autumn is the time that makes you think about different life situations and events, and when it is gloomy, cold, and raining outside the window - you want to wrap yourself in a warm blanket, brew fragrant tea and watch a good movie. So why not choose a film that...
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Sarah Drew on Finding Love Amid Loss in Hallmark's 'One Summer' (Exclusive)

Sarah Drew hopes her latest Hallmark film will be an inspiration. In One Summer, which premieres Sunday on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and is based on a novel by David Baldacci, the story picks when Jack (The Bold Type's Sam Page), after falling ill and coming close to death, unexpectedly loses his wife, Lizzie (Amanda Schull). After a surprising recovery, Jack returns to her beachside hometown with their teenage daughter, Mikki (Madeline Grace Popovich), and 10-year-old son, Tyler (Gavin Borders), to spend the summer in the childhood home Lizzie fondly called "The Palace,” hoping they all can heal. While there, Jack puts his carpentry skills to use to help Jenna (Drew), a recently divorced single mother and local café owner. As Jack turns his attention to the lighthouse, where Lizzie used to play as a child, which has now fallen into a state of disrepair, he begins to see -- and speak -- with his late wife. Through these visions, Lizzie tells Jack she only wants the best for him and their kids and believes they can find it in her hometown. Struggling to rebuild their lives, Jenna may be just what Jack needs to learn to accept the past -- and his place in the world -- for him and his kids to learn to become a family once again.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream All Insidious Movies Free Online - October 2021

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. James Wan’s horror films totally re-defined how such movies in the 2010s should be and he started reshaping the classic genre through Insidious. It paved the way to three more films, a sequel, and two prequels, making the franchise a fun watch especially with the Halloween season approaching fast.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘The Martin MacNeill Story’ Lifetime Movie Online

Lifetime’s The Good Father: The Martin MacNeill Story 2021 movie is based on a troubling true story of deception and murder that employs a big name cast including Tom Everett Scott, Charisma Carpenter and Anwen O’Driscoll. It premieres Saturday night on October 2nd at 8/7c exclusively on the Lifetime cable TV channel.
MOVIES
signalscv.com

Watch Venom 2 Full Movie: How to Watch “Venom Let There Be Carnage” Online Streaming at Home?

Watch Venom 2 Full Movie: How to Watch “Venom Let There Be Carnage” Online Streaming at Home?. Here’s Where You Can Watch Venom: Let There Be Carnage For Free At Home. How to watch Venom 2 can you stream Venom online for free on your home? Yes, it is possible. Various online platforms like Netflix, Disney plus, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, and VOD Streaming Media gave the opportunity to watch Venom:2021. Stay with us if you don’t know. We have given you an opportunity to watch Venom 2 with one click.
MOVIES
baltimorenews.net

Where to Watch queenpins Full Movie Live Stream Watch Online On Paramount +

Connie aka Kristen Bell and her friend JoJo played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste are getting bored of their mundane lives and decide to turn their hobby into a multi-million dollar counterfeit coupon business. The pair create an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from big corporations, and the scamming queens think they have made it.
MOVIES
Raleigh News & Observer

What to Watch on Sunday: New movies tonight from Hallmark and Lifetime

Call the Midwife (8 p.m., PBS NC) - In the Season 10 premiere, Sister Julienne and Dr. Turner clash over whether to provide a private care service; a distressing birth raises fears of another Thalidomide case. Sex, Lies and Murder (8 p.m., Lifetime) - A young man hatches a devious...
TV & VIDEOS
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 5 Episode 8 Online

A secret will be revealed and the uncertainty regarding Evan and Abby’s future couple potential takes a new turn in Season 5 Episode 8 of Hallmark Channel’s Chesapeake Shores titled Where or When? With only three episodes left in this season you don’t want to miss it. The Chesapeake Shores...
TV SERIES
womanandhome.com

Hallmark's Christmas Movie Schedule for December 2021

Tis the season for festive holiday movies! To help you get in the spirit, Hallmark's Christmas movie schedule has finally been released, so mark your calendar and get ready to enjoy some jolly new films. The Hallmark Channel has decided to give us a gift early this year: 41 brand-new...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy