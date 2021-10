Bitcoin has been on the rise with the start of the new month. The first week of October brought with it good tidings as top cryptocurrencies in the market had begun to rally for the first time in weeks. Bitcoin hit a new 4-month high on Friday with its break above $56K. Bulls have set their eyes on new all-time highs before the end of the year and CEO of Galaxy Digital Mike Novogratz has echoed this sentiment.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO