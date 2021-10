The Rangers’ season ended badly, the way it inevitably would. The pitching staff, which allowed more runs than all but five other teams, let in six more in Sunday’s finale against Cleveland. The offense, which drove in more than just two, was shut out. It was Texas’ third loss in the final five games, 13th of the last 20, and 102nd of the season. All of it mostly sucked.

