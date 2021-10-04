Brady sets NFL’s career passing mark

October 4, 2021 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady led his new team into his old stomping grounds needing just 68 passing yards to create NFL history on Sunday night. Just a few minutes into the first quarter against the New England Patriots in Gillette Stadium, Brady surpassed Drew Brees’ career passing record of 80,358 yards. The 44-year-old quarterback now owns the all-time records for passing yards, touchdown passes (591), regular-season wins (232), and Super Bowl titles (seven). Brady would finish with 269 yards on 22-43 passing in the stadium he called home for 20 years. Brady won six championships during his tenure with the Patriots before leaving New England for sunny Tampa Bay last year. Brady would then lead the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory in his first season with the team.

