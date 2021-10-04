CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brady sets NFL’s career passing mark

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady is the NFL’s new all-time passing leader. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback broke Drew Brees’ record on Sunday night with a 28-yard pass to Mike Evans in the first quarter. That gave Brady 80,359 regular-season yards passing in his career, 1 more than Brees. Little notice was taken...

Will Patriots-Bucs Game Be Stopped For Tom Brady Setting All-Time NFL Passing Record? Bill Belichick Says He Doesn’t Know

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — As if Tom Brady’s return to Foxboro wasn’t weird enough, the quarterback is set to make major NFL history very early on in Sunday night’s game between the Buccaneers and Patriots. That piece of history is the NFL’s all-time passing yards record. Brady will enter the game just 67 yards shy of Drew Brees’ all-time record of 80,358 yards. If the Bucs move the ball relatively well, Brady will be setting that record in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. If Brady were playing for the Patriots, then a noteworthy celebration would surely be held, much...
Tom Brady set to claim NFL passing record; Drew Brees says 'get it out of the way'

Although many experts consider Tom Brady the best quarterback in NFL history — or even the best player in league history — he does not hold the all-time passing yardage record. That distinction belongs to Drew Brees, who took over the No. 1 spot from Peyton Manning in 2018. Brees, newly retired, stands at 80,358 yards whereas Brady is currently at 80,290 yards.
How Many Passing Yards Tom Brady Needs To Become NFL’s All-Time Leader

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady almost certainly will set the NFL record for passing yards when he comes to Gillette Stadium for a Week 4 game against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Brady entered Sunday’s Week 3 game...
Tom Brady likely to set NFL passing yardage record at New England

As if Tom Brady’s return to Foxborough weren’t colossal enough, fate has added a historical element to the hyped story line. The 44-year-old former Patriot returns to Gillette Stadium next Sunday night only 67 yards shy of the NFL’s all-time regular-season passing yardage record. In the wake of his 432-yard performance in Sunday’s 34-24 loss to the Rams, Brady now has 80,291 regular-season passing yards.
Kelly: Here’s what Miami Dolphins have to do to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Analysis

Five things the Miami Dolphins need to do to pull off an upset against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in Week 5: Harass Bucs QB Tom Brady with pressure up the middle There isn’t a single scheme, front, blitz, or exotic look that a defense can throw at Brady to catch him off guard. He’s seen everything every defensive coordinator could possibly come up with, ...
Tom Brady
Drew Brees
Brady sets passing record in old stomping grounds

October 4, 2021 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady led his new team into his old stomping grounds needing just 68 passing yards to create NFL history on Sunday night. Just a few minutes into the first quarter against the New England Patriots in Gillette Stadium, Brady surpassed Drew Brees’ career passing record of 80,358 yards. The 44-year-old quarterback now owns the all-time records for passing yards, touchdown passes (591), regular-season wins (232), and Super Bowl titles (seven). Brady would finish with 269 yards on 22-43 passing in the stadium he called home for 20 years. Brady won six championships during his tenure with the Patriots before leaving New England for sunny Tampa Bay last year. Brady would then lead the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory in his first season with the team.
Tom Brady nearly lost career passing yardage record one play after he set it

It was of course poetic that Tom Brady broke Drew Brees’ NFL record for passing yardage in a career against the Patriots. That happened on a 28-yard pass from Brady to receiver Mike Evans, and at that point, Brady had 80,359 yards to Brees’ 80,358. It took a second for the officials to figure out where the ball should be spotted, so we didn’t know at first that Brady had broken the record, but eventually, the officials made it… official.
Bucs defeat Patriots; Brady becomes NFL's all-time passing record-holder

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady rallied the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-17 victory over the Patriots on a rainy Sunday night in his return to New England, with Ryan Succop hitting the winning 48-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter. Brady was 22 of 43 for 269 yards...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Super Bowl
NFL
Football
Sports
Brady hails current, former team mates for help in setting passing mark

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards during Sunday's 19-17 win at New England and the 44-year-old thanked current and former team mates for helping him reach the "amazing statistic". Brady was back at the Patriots' home for the...
Historic homecoming: Tom Brady eclipses Drew Brees' NFL passing yardage mark

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — He re-entered Gillette Stadium a few spirals shy of the NFL’s career passing yardage record. The prevailing hope was, Foxborough’s favorite son would slap a bow on this subplot by the second or third commercial break. Tom Brady obliged, with a 28-yard toss over the middle to...
