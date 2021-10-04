CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Has DJ really regressed that much

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

I for one thought that he had. Went back and rewatched the 2020 BC game and don’t think he has regressed as much as a lot of folks think. Had forgotten that Clemson didn’t take the lead until the first few minutes of the fourth quarter and only won that game by 6 points. DJ did have some good stats but Powell and Rogers we’re making some acrobatic catches. Also Etienne had 84 rushing and 140 receiving yards. Take Etienne out of the game and Clemson probably would have lost. One of the other things I noticed was that the receivers seemed to be getting open. DJ did have a few nice throws but also over threw and under threw some as well. Personally after watching that game don’t think DJ has regressed as much as I first thought. He just had a better supporting cast last year that made him look a little better than maybe he actually is. Maybe someone with more football knowledge than myself will go back and watch last years BC game and give their thoughts.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
AllSooners

Report: Oklahoma Running Back Ruled Eligible

The Oklahoma Sooners got a big boost to their running back room. SI Sooners can confirm a report by Soonerscoop.com’s Bob Przybylo that OU sophomore running back Marcus Major has been ruled eligible again by the NCAA. On the eve of the 2021 season Major was initially ruled out due...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Had 1 Request For Jaylon Smith

The Dallas Cowboys decided that midseason was the right time to let go of Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. But a new report suggests that cutting him wasn’t the only option. According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys asked Smith to remove his injury guarantee for...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Schultz might be playing himself out of Dallas

Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you’ve probably noticed the ascension of certain fourth-year tight end this season, Dalton Schultz. Schultz, the Dallas Cowboys 2018 fourth round draft pick out of Stanford, has had one heck of start this season. In just four games, Schultz has collected 20 receptions...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#American Football#Tigerpulse
WolverineDigest

Perhaps The Jacksonville Jaguars Should Have Listened To Jim Harbaugh When It Comes To Urban Meyer

If you're a sports fan and you hear the name 'Urban Meyer', you're initial thoughts are likely one of two things. The first thing you might think of is the fact that Meyer is hands down one of the all-time greatest head coaches in college football history. Among all Power Five coaches with at least 100 wins, Meyer ranks third in winning percentage all-time at .853 - just behind two former Notre Dame head coaches Knute Rockne (.881) and Frank Leahy (.864).
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Pete Carroll "Really Disappointed" With How Seahawks Defense Has Started The Season

As is the case in nearly every football game, it's unfair to place all of the blame for a loss on one thing, but in the Seahawks' loss to the Rams Thursday night, one of the biggest factors was a defense that, after playing very well in the first half, was unable to get stops in the second half as the Rams scored three touchdowns on four possessions to take control of the game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tigernet.com

Kelly Bryant Played Much Better than DJ and Got Benched

I think these transfer portal rules are making it harder to bench players out of fear they will take their marbles and go elsewhere. Heck, an Ohio State player quit in the second quarter yesterday because he didn't get playing time. The bottom line is DJ is not good and...
BASKETBALL
Yardbarker

Steelers Run Game Has Regressed (Again) in 2021

Just typing that headline above makes me shake my head. Not solely in disappointment but in amazement. All offseason, fans were led to believe that the Pittsburgh Steelers were going to get back to being a competent rushing attack again in 2021. Through the first three games of the season, that has not been the case. Actually, it's been the contrary, as the team has somehow found a way to be worse in this department after finishing dead last in almost every rushing category a year ago.
NFL
tigernet.com

Money can change anyone. DJ has changed.

Last year when he was a backup, he was amazing. Everyone said he was the future of Clenson FB. He was humble. He had killer instinct..... He changed. He didn't do anything this year and has instant gratification. The bojangles deal. The money and fame, the commercials. They gave him the Clemson franchise before he earned it. The program that Clemson has built is in jeopardy. The T Boyd, D Watson, T Law, who had nothing to gain, and built everything that we enjoy is gone. Dj has everything that he sees on social media. He doesn't have that killer instinct that Boyd, Watson, and Lawrence had. Its sad to see what the NCAA has done to 18 yr old college athletes. They took the WILL away to win. We see it with our 5* California QB.
CLEMSON, SC
chatsports.com

Regression has come for Jake Meyers

When the news initially broke about the Astros trading Myles Straw to Cleveland, it came as a surprise. After all, the club didn’t have tremendous depth in the outfield, especially in centerfield, and Straw was playing at a relatively acceptable level (2.0 fWAR, 91 wRC+) for a player with his profile. Without a more established centerfielder coming into town – say, Bryon Buxton – it felt like a rather peculiar trade for a middling reliever in Phil Maton and a minor-league catcher. Not a bad swap of players, mind you, but sort of odd.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy