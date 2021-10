Raleigh, N.C. — My daughter's vocabulary is growing. Just maybe not in the direction we expected it. She is 2 years old and loves to talk. She talks about her brother, her food, her feet and her shoes. But she has started repeating a certain four-letter word that we'd rather her not scream out at random times. And it's not that she says the "S" word because we know she'll grow out of it if we don't laugh or respond and redirect her to say "shoot" or "shucks" instead. It is more of how she says it.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO