UNC men's soccer beats NC State, 4-0

Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina took a dominant win over NC State, 4-0, on Sunday night in front of a lively crowd and student section. After a goal in the first half by Cameron Fisher, the Tar Heels kept the momentum into the second half to score 3 more goals.
I've taken a lot of grief this week for suggesting that North Carolina won't have the easiest time beating Florida State on Saturday. And I get it. We've all seen Florida State this year. And we know what North Carolina was supposed to be, and even what it is at home compared to on the road. But ... I mean ... they also should have beaten them last year in Tallahassee! And I have had some fun with the statistic that Mack Brown has yet to beat his alma mater, to be fair to Mack, he's really only faced them on a (relatively) even playing field just once (back in 1997) and in almost all other games, FSU was beating ... well, everyone. Also, UNC has more wins against FSU in its history on the road than at home, which is weird on several levels.
Garner, N.C. — The Garner Trojans picked up another Greater Neuse River conference win on Friday night by downing the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs 41-14. The Trojans put up 35 unanswered to start the game and seal the deal early. Malik Grantham scored on a 50-yard touchdown run to get the...
Knightdale, N.C. — The No. 5 Heritage Huskies survived a serious scare against the Knightdale Knights in a triple overtime instant classic. Heritage moved to 2-0 in league action in the loaded Northern Athletic 4A conference. Quarterback and NC State commit Lex Thomas threw a touchdown to Tavares Carter in...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Former NBA guard J.R. Smith is set to make his debut next week as a golfer for North Carolina A&T. The school announced Smith will play his first collegiate tournament Monday and Tuesday at the Phoenix Invitational hosted by Elon. The tournament will take place at the par-71, 6,867-yard Alamance Country Club golf course.
Raleigh, N.C. — No. 11 Wake Forest came up with another big win in Northern Athletic 4A conference play as they beat the Wakefield Wolverines 40-24 to move to 2-0 in conference play and maintain a share of first place. Nigel Lucas tossed a 53-yard touchdown pass to Michael DiPasquale...
Cary, N.C. — The Middle Creek Mustangs took control of the SWAC with a 27-21 win over the Panther Creek Catamounts on Friday night. Middle Creek used a torrid start to the game to build a lead and held on through a furious Catamount rally to pick up the win.
Walkertown's football team put on an impressive display on its way to a 27-12 road win over Mid-State 2A Conference foe North Forsyth on Friday. Zion Moye set the tone for the Wolfpack (4-3, 2-1), taking the opening kickoff 80 yards to the house to give Walkertown an early 7-0 lead.
Cary, N.C. — The Holly Springs Golden Hawks went on the road and came away with a 7-6 win over the Green Level Gators. Both teams turned in strong defensive performances, but the Golden Hawks were able to turn away a Gator comeback attempt for a win in Southwest Wake 4A Athletic conference play.
To play linebacker you have to be physical, to be great you need to be smart. Lee County High School's T.J. Johnson has seperated himself with his brain as much as his brawn. "He's an extremely smart kid," Lee County head coach Steve Burdeau said. "He looks for little tendencies, whether that's watching film or picking up things in game or practice."
Apex, N.C. — The Apex Cougars picked up a win in the Peak City Backyard Brawl for the first time since 2016 by beating the Apex Friendship Patriots 48-24 on Thursday night. The Cougars won the first meeting between the two teams back then, before Friendship had a full varsity squad, but the Patriots had won every year since-- often comfortably.
Fayetteville, N.C. — The Seventy-First Falcons remained perfect on the year with a key conference win over Jack Britt by a 21-14 margin. Jack Britt started the game off on the right foot with a 65-yard run by Josiah Burbank late in the first quarter that put the Bucs ahead 7-0.
Southern Pines, N.C. — No. 6 Pinecrest picked up an important conference win on Thursday night over No. 20 Lee County, pulling away in the fourth quarter to a 34-17 win. The game was one of several across the state moved to Thursday due to the potential for inclement weather on Friday.
