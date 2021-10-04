CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC men's soccer beats NC State, 4-0

WRAL News
WRAL News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina took a dominant win over NC State, 4-0, on Sunday night in front of a lively crowd and student section. After a goal in the first half by Cameron Fisher, the Tar Heels kept the momentum into the second half to score 3 more goals.

www.wralsportsfan.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Brownlow's GIFs: Mack Brown tries for first-ever win over FSU, plus Duke needs a bounce-back

I've taken a lot of grief this week for suggesting that North Carolina won't have the easiest time beating Florida State on Saturday. And I get it. We've all seen Florida State this year. And we know what North Carolina was supposed to be, and even what it is at home compared to on the road. But ... I mean ... they also should have beaten them last year in Tallahassee! And I have had some fun with the statistic that Mack Brown has yet to beat his alma mater, to be fair to Mack, he's really only faced them on a (relatively) even playing field just once (back in 1997) and in almost all other games, FSU was beating ... well, everyone. Also, UNC has more wins against FSU in its history on the road than at home, which is weird on several levels.
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Davis scores 4 TDs as Garner routs Southeast Raleigh, 41-14

Garner, N.C. — The Garner Trojans picked up another Greater Neuse River conference win on Friday night by downing the Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs 41-14. The Trojans put up 35 unanswered to start the game and seal the deal early. Malik Grantham scored on a 50-yard touchdown run to get the...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Ex-NBA guard Smith set to play 1st golf tourney for N.C. A&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Former NBA guard J.R. Smith is set to make his debut next week as a golfer for North Carolina A&T. The school announced Smith will play his first collegiate tournament Monday and Tuesday at the Phoenix Invitational hosted by Elon. The tournament will take place at the par-71, 6,867-yard Alamance Country Club golf course.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Wake Forest, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
WRAL News

No. 11 Wake Forest rolls Wakefield, 40-24

Raleigh, N.C. — No. 11 Wake Forest came up with another big win in Northern Athletic 4A conference play as they beat the Wakefield Wolverines 40-24 to move to 2-0 in conference play and maintain a share of first place. Nigel Lucas tossed a 53-yard touchdown pass to Michael DiPasquale...
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

Walkertown rolls over North Forsyth 27-12

Walkertown's football team put on an impressive display on its way to a 27-12 road win over Mid-State 2A Conference foe North Forsyth on Friday. Zion Moye set the tone for the Wolfpack (4-3, 2-1), taking the opening kickoff 80 yards to the house to give Walkertown an early 7-0 lead.
WALKERTOWN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Unc#Acc#College Soccer News
WRAL News

Lee County football's TJ Johnson uses his brain and his brawn to succeed

To play linebacker you have to be physical, to be great you need to be smart. Lee County High School's T.J. Johnson has seperated himself with his brain as much as his brawn. "He's an extremely smart kid," Lee County head coach Steve Burdeau said. "He looks for little tendencies, whether that's watching film or picking up things in game or practice."
LEE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Apex routs Apex Friendship for rivalry win, 48-24

Apex, N.C. — The Apex Cougars picked up a win in the Peak City Backyard Brawl for the first time since 2016 by beating the Apex Friendship Patriots 48-24 on Thursday night. The Cougars won the first meeting between the two teams back then, before Friendship had a full varsity squad, but the Patriots had won every year since-- often comfortably.
APEX, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
40K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy