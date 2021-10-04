This Year’s Grandma & Grandpa Whippet: Tanya Brown & Ron Sdano

In recognition of the outstanding support that the community of Whitewater provides to the school, each year the WHS Student Council selects two community members to serve as Grandma and Grandpa Whippet. Grandma and Grandpa Whippet exhibit the kind of support for academics, athletics, and arts that Whitewater High School is known for. This year’s Grandma and Grandpa Whippet are Tanya Brown and Ron Sdano.