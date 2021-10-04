CC Runners Compete at Stoughton Invite
Finishing their regular season on Saturday, the Whippet XC programs took to a new Invitational at Stoughton HS after another invite was canceled the day before. This meet was loaded with huge schools and just one other school the size of Whitewater. It afforded the kids an opportunity to learn how to scout a new course and put out an effort that they will be able to apply in the championship portion of their season in the coming weeks.whitewaterbanner.com
Comments / 0