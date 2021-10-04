CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitewater, WI

CC Runners Compete at Stoughton Invite

whitewaterbanner.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinishing their regular season on Saturday, the Whippet XC programs took to a new Invitational at Stoughton HS after another invite was canceled the day before. This meet was loaded with huge schools and just one other school the size of Whitewater. It afforded the kids an opportunity to learn how to scout a new course and put out an effort that they will be able to apply in the championship portion of their season in the coming weeks.

whitewaterbanner.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Whitewater, WI
City
Stoughton, WI
Stoughton, WI
Sports
Whitewater, WI
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophie Walton
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy