The Gastroenteritis Blues: (83) Sixers Withhold Ben’s Pay, Pacers Continue to Vie for Him, & 9 Non-Basketball Questions | Out Now
On today’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Steve, Emily and Dan discuss another week of Ben Simmons news, which includes the Sixers’ decision to not pay him the $8.5 million he was due on Friday, the potential that he might fake an injury if he ever returns to the team, and what they make of the Indiana Pacers’ continued interest in Simmons.www.chatsports.com
