CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sidney, OH

Mercy Mission House progress detailed

By LUKE GRONNEBERG
Sidney Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercy Mission House Board Chair Emily Neu, left, of Sidney, gives visitors a tour of the Mercy Mission House currently under construction at 950 Children’s Home Road. The tour was part of a Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours Event at the short term housing center on Thursday, Sept. 30. The Alpha Community Center, Holy Angels Soup Kitchen and Bridges Community Action Partnership will also be located on the site. There will also be one Family Resource officer available. The event included a toast and was co-hosted by the Shelby County United Way. Neu hopes to have the shelter opened around early January.

www.sidneydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shelby County, OH
City
Sidney, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Shelby County, OH
Government
Sidney, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mercy Mission House#950 Children S Home Road#Holy Angels#Family Resource
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy