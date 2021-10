By Rajnish SinghSrinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 3 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at nine places in Jammu and Kashmir in its ongoing probe in connection with a large scale transfer of funds from Pakistan to India through the import of California Almonds (badam giri) through cross-Line of Control (LOC) trade routes, said the agency.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO