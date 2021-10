Patrol Lights

EDMONDS, Wash. — Police said they are searching for a person who shot and injured a man on Sunday night in Edmonds.

The shooting happened at 1140 Edmonds Avenue Northeast.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police said the shooter fled in a vehicle just before officers arrived at the scene.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

