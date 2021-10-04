’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: Tension Builds (RECAP)

Kenny and Armando find out some heartwarming news about their future in this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Kenny and Armando are set to marry after Kenny moved to Mexico to be with Armando. When the two initially applied for their marriage license, they were heartbreakingly denied because they were a same-sex couple. Not to be deterred, they obtained a letter from the human rights office in Mexico and in this clip, they nervously try again. Armando explains to the clerk that they got a letter granting them the right to get married, but is then shocked when the clerk says he actually no longer needs the letter.

