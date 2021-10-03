Rowhouse Development Makes Progress at 1602 South 13th Street in East Passyunk, South Philadelphia

Construction is gaining momentum at 1602 South 13th Street in East Passyunk, South Philadelphia. The development consists of for full alterations to a single-family rowhosue built in 1915 on an iconic stretch of South 13th Street. The property originally boasted five bedrooms and one bathroom while rising three stories with a total construction area of 2,870 square feet. Full masonry work is taking place along with major alterations to the facade of the building. Concrete and brick work is being done by DeSimone Contracting.