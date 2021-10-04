TAELER: AEW Star Anna Jay Will Be One To Look Out For in 2022

As an executive in this industry charged with the task of putting a division together and bringing a vision to life there are certain things that all executives consider. A tried and true formula if you will that although the minute details may vary, the overall characteristics remain the same. You want more established talent to utilize their buzz to also build up future stars while the mainstream star also continues to build themselves. You want TV ready looks. Charisma. In ring skills. Passionate employees. Healthy egos not overinflated senses of self-worth. You want stars you can build with the habits you want. Overall you are looking for a good attitude, talent, loyalty, coachability, charisma, good aesthetic, longevity, the total package. And that brings me to Anna Jay!