Patriots Twitter Has Some Fun With Steve Belichick Meme During Bucs Game

By Alexandra Francisco
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Does Steve Belichick know when the cameras are on him? Or no?. The faces he makes when caught on the broadcast sometimes are so ridiculous it makes it hard to tell. In a highly anticipated Week 4 matchup between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the outside linebackers coach and son of Bill Belichick took some of the spotlight off quarterback Tom Brady with some funny facial expressions.

