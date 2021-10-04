CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forum, Oct. 4: Vaccine avoidance by health care workers incomprehensible

Valley News
 5 days ago

Vaccine avoidance by health workers incomprehensible. Unfortunately, this pandemic has exposed the worst in our citizens and residents. It has politicized what in the past would be considered common sense and empathy. It is difficult for me to comprehend how individuals who are working, or preparing to work, in a health care setting are willing to resign from their jobs or studies to avoid being vaccinated.

