CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Hong Kong Finance Chief Says City's Exposure to Evergrande 'Very Minimal' - SCMP

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Hong Kong's exposure to debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group is "very minimal" at 0.05%, or HK$14 billion ($1.79 billion), of banking assets, South China Morning Post reported on Sunday, citing the city's finance minister. "It is very minimal and won't cause us any systemic risks," Financial Secretary Paul...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Chinese central bank boss vows to further fintech crackdown

China will strengthen supervision of the online payments industry and continue its anti-monopoly crackdown, the governor of the central bank said, indicating Beijing will press ahead with a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology giants. Authorities have for about a year targeted a range of homegrown tech behemoths, including e-commerce titan Alibaba and food delivery giant Meituan, for alleged monopolistic practices and aggressive harvesting of consumer data. The drive is part of a wider policy by the government to tighten its grip on the world's number two economy, including targeting private education, property and casinos. "We will continue to cooperate with anti-monopoly authorities to curb monopolies and actively deal with algorithm discrimination and other new forms of anti-competition behaviours," People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said Thursday in a keynote speech at a Bank for International Settlements conference on regulating the sector.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Reuters#China Evergrande Group#Evergrande#Chinese
Daily Herald

Trading of China's Evergrande shares in Hong Kong suspended

HONG KONG -- Shares in troubled real estate developer China Evergrande Group and its property management unit Evergrande Property Services were suspended from trading Monday in Hong Kong. The companies' filings did not specify why the shares were stopped from trading. Cailian, a Chinese online news service affiliated with the...
ECONOMY
NBC Chicago

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Drops 2% Amid Evergrande Trading Halt

Trading in the Hong Kong-listed shares of China Evergrande Group was halted on Monday as investors continue to monitor the situation surrounding the embattled developer. Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced Friday they’ve developed a drug which reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by around 50% in Covid patients. Markets...
STOCKS
dallassun.com

Hong Kong's Hang Seng sold off after Evergrande is suspended

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Monday, rising in China and Australia, but falling sharply in Japan and Hong Kong. At the close on Monday, the Nikkei 225 in Japan was down 326.18 points or 1.13 percent at 28,444.89. In China, the Shanghai Composite advanced 31.88...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
thecryptoupdates.com

Hong Kong Holds Evergrande Stocks Dealing, Here’s How The Crypto Market Can React?

China’s notorious land goliath Evergrande difficulty appears to consider no to be as recently Hong Kong suspended trading of the Evergrande stocks alongside a few other property engineer stocks. Evergrande is at present on an offering binge to try not to default on its obligation. The Chinese land monster is presently hoping to raise $5 billion from the offer of half-stake in its property the board unit to Hopson Development.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Hong Kong Finance Chief 'has The Qualifications' For City Leader, But Blasting US In Report Shouldn't Be Read As Political Manoeuvring, Heavyweight Says

Hong Kong's financial chief "has the qualifications" to be a contender for the city's next leader, pro-establishment veteran Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee has said, a category she believes includes "many others". But the Executive Council member, who has herself run for chief executive twice before, also warned against interpreting Paul...
POLITICS
AFP

US, China chief trade negotiators hold 'candid exchange'

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday to discuss Chinese commercial practices that Washington deems unfair. This was the second consultation between the chief trade negotiators from the world's two biggest economies after relations were damaged under former US president Donald Trump. The two last spoke in May. "During their candid exchange, Ambassador Tai and Vice Premier Liu acknowledged the importance of the bilateral trade relationship and the impact that it has not only on the United States and China but also the global economy," the USTR said in a statement. China's state-run Xinhua news agency said the two sides "conducted pragmatic, candid and constructive exchanges."
FOREIGN POLICY
theedgemarkets.com

South Korea ‘seriously’ looking to join CPTPP following China bid

(Oct 8): South Korea became the latest nation to express interest in joining an Asia-Pacific trade deal, with the trade minister saying the government is “seriously and actively considering” the issue. Korea’s overture comes after China and Taiwan submitted formal requests in recent weeks to join the Comprehensive and Progressive...
ECONOMY
AFP

Hong Kong's oldest university orders Tiananmen statue removal

Hong Kong's oldest university has ordered the removal of a statue commemorating protesters killed in China's 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, according to a legal letter released Friday. In a legal letter to the now-disbanded Hong Kong Alliance (HKA) -- the organiser of the city's huge annual Tiananmen vigil -- the University of Hong Kong (HKU) demanded the group "immediately... make arrangements for the sculpture to be removed from the university's premises" by 5pm on October 13.
WORLD
dallassun.com

The US cannot defend Taiwan, and China knows it

The US is playing a dangerous game of putting a public face on a policy of defending Taiwan from China, for which it has zero capability to implement. Following a recent escalation of tensions between Beijing and Taipei, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan by peaceful means and warned foreign nations about meddling in the issue.
FOREIGN POLICY
talesbuzz.com

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is extremely helpful at preventing severe COVID-19 but it’s hard to come by in the planet’s poorer countries

Around one million doses of Moderna’s vaccines have been sent to low-income countries. The company has been accused of focusing on profit, The New York Times reported. Moderna told the Times it has limited production capacity and is fulfilling existing orders. Poorer countries have received significantly fewer doses of Moderna’s...
PHARMACEUTICALS
New York Post

Joe Biden must stand up to China after latest threats to Taiwan

China is sending record numbers of military aircraft to threaten Taiwan, warning “war may be triggered at any time” and asking the island democracy’s allies if they want to “become cannon fodder.”. Team Biden’s response: Happy talk of how China’s president-for-life promised a month ago to keep the peace and...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy