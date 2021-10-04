CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Who is the Steelers “Dud of the Week” after the loss to the Packers in Week 4?

By Dave.Schofield
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers had another dud of a performance in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers as they fell 27–17 at Lambeau Field. It was not at the same level as the the previous week as if just a few key plays (or play calls) had gone their way, the outcome of this game could have been different. But with the Steelers experiencing a third-straight loss, and many readers feeling awarding a game ball in a losing performance should not be done, when the Steelers lose a game, we will look at the “Dud of the Week.”

www.behindthesteelcurtain.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
audacy.com

Rodney Harrison ripped into Ben Roethlisberger

Rodney Harrison played against Ben Roethlisberger when he was nearing his peak. And the longtime safety just isn’t seeing the same guy anymore. On Sunday’s “Football Night in America,” Harrison bluntly assessed Roethlisberger’s sorry play. “He looks extremely old,” Harrison said. That’s an apt description, especially when he’s facing off...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
FanSided

Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger’s injury is a blessing in disguise

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday afternoon. Could that be a blessing in disguise?. In what’s looking like a sure bet to be Roethlisberger’s last season, the Steelers don’t have much of a backup plan. At least, it would seem that way, as Big Ben’s backups are Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dud#The Packers#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Green Bay Packers
The Spun

NFL Announces Punishment For Steelers Player Who Spit At Opponent

Nearly a week ago, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected from the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting at an opposing player. The unfortunate incident happened after Ben Roethlisberger connected with running back Najee Harris for a 25-yard touchdown. A skirmish broke out along the offense line.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: 3 trade packages for Aaron Rodgers once the season ends

With a quarterback question and his likely availability, here’s how the Pittsburgh Steelers could make an offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers will welcome the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field. The narrative around the two teams has shifted over the last couple weeks, with Aaron Rodgers rebounding playing well again and Ben Roethlisberger continuing to look like he’s just done.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Ben Roethlisberger: Steelers offense is ‘not that far off’

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took 24 hits and eight sacks over the season’s first three games, and he’s already endured a left pectoral injury as the Steelers sit at 1-2 and look for answers on offense. Per ESPN stats, Pittsburgh heads into the Week 4 matchup at the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

4 takeaways from Steelers ugly loss to the Bengals in Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers were humiliated by the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Here are three things we learned from their ugly loss. Well, that was painful. After surprisingly besting the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 on the road, the Pittsburgh Steelers have since dropped two straight games at Heinz Field. This week, their loss came at the hands of a Joe Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals team. And the final results were not encouraging.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

My keys to beating the Packers

We all know that the Steelers have to play better this week than they have the last couple of games, so rather than point out the obvious (e.g. we need to run the ball better), I decided to take a slightly different - and more facetious - approach. So with that in mind, and with a nod to BAD's Bold and Bizarre predictions, here are my keys to winning today's game:
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Open Week 4 As 6.5-Point Consensus Road Underdogs To Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to get their second win of the 2021 season in Week 4 by beating the (2-1) Green Bay Packers on the road on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Not surprisingly, the Packers opened Week 4 on Tuesday as 6.5-point consensus road underdogs to the Packers, according to vegasinsider.com.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: Do the Steelers stand a chance against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4?

The Steelers fell to 1-2 after a losing effort against Cincinnati on Sunday. With a road trip to Green Bay up next, many pundits around the league expect the black and gold to fall again. One BTSC writer and podcaster wonders if the Steelers stand a chance against the Green Bay Packers. Join BTSC Deputy Editor Michael Beck on the latest edition of The Live Mike as he helps Steeler Nation navigate through the 2021 offseason and beyond.
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers-Steelers Week 4 Q&A: What can Ben Roethlisberger still do for the Steelers?

One could make a compelling case that the Green Bay Packers haven’t played a “real” game against the Pittsburgh Steelers since Super Bowl XLV. Aaron Rodgers was out with a broken collarbone for both the 2013 and 2017 games against the Steelers, and the 2015 preseason matchup, in addition to being a preseason matchup, is best lest un-discussed for Jordy Nelson/ACL-related reasons.
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers vs Steelers: Gameday Preview - 2021 Week 4

After an exciting road trip out west, the Packers come back home to take on the Steelers. Pittsburgh has had Green Bay's number recently, winning the last 5 regular season matchups (although the Packers won the one playoff game between these two teams in that stretch). Most recently, the Steelers beat the Packers with a last second field goal in 2017 - a game Brett Hundley started. In 2013, the Steelers scored a late touchdown to win against a Packers squad led by Matt Flynn.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy