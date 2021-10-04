Who is the Steelers “Dud of the Week” after the loss to the Packers in Week 4?

The Pittsburgh Steelers had another dud of a performance in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers as they fell 27–17 at Lambeau Field. It was not at the same level as the the previous week as if just a few key plays (or play calls) had gone their way, the outcome of this game could have been different. But with the Steelers experiencing a third-straight loss, and many readers feeling awarding a game ball in a losing performance should not be done, when the Steelers lose a game, we will look at the “Dud of the Week.”