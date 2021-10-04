CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Grandsir, Bond help Galaxy tie 1-1 with LAFC in El Tráfico

Derrick
 5 days ago

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Samuel Grandsir scored and Jonathan Bond had five saves to help the LA Galaxy tie El Tráfico rival Los Angeles FC 1-1 on Sunday night. Víctor Vázquez played a through ball to the top of the area where Grandsir beat goalkeeper Jamal Blackman — who had charged off his line — before rolling in an empty-netter to tie it in the 17th minute.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Video Shows Fight Break Out Between Chargers and Raiders Fans at SoFi Stadium

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. With the NFL season in full swing, videos of fights between fans breaking out at stadiums across the country have become a weekly occurence.
NFL
rsl.com

Quote Sheet: RSL 2-1 LA Galaxy

“It's incredible and the timing couldn't be better. In sports, I think those are the moments that you hang on and believe that there's a chance. I think it speaks volumes to the mentality of the group. It's not just the guys that start, it’s the guys that have come off the bench this year that have made a fantastic contribution to the group. Anderson [Julio] has done that on several occasions. There's been a lot of performances. I think against a great opponent like LA throwing everything at us, we weathered some storms out there. Ochoa was standing on his head at times and the backline was really great in a lot of moments. In the midfield we began to pick up second balls in the second half and we played forward a little bit more to create a couple of good opportunities on goal and then to finish it off with something like that, I think it's just the crescendo of a wonderful night. It felt a lot like a playoff match tonight and I couldn't be happier for the group.”
SANDY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Grandsir
Person
Jamal Blackman
Person
Jonathan Bond
600 ESPN El Paso

Dairon Asprilla Breaks tie in Timbers’ 2-1 Win Over LAFC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dairon Asprilla broke a tie off a rebound in the 59th minute and the Portland Timbers held on to beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Wednesday night. Felipe Mora broke in alone on goal, but his shot banged off the right post. However, it went back to Asprilla on the other side and he scored into the open net. Danny Musovski had tied it for LAFC four minutes earlier. Yimmi Chara opened the scoring for Portland in the final minute of the first half, starting the Timbers to their sixth win in an unbeaten streak of seven games.
MLS
The Oregonian

Portland Timbers 2, LAFC 1: Video highlights, live updates recap

UPDATE: The Portland Timbers defeated LAFC 2-1. The Portland Timbers will be on short rest, but coming off their best performance of the season and riding high on emotion as they head south to take on a dangerous LAFC team tonight. This match kicks off live from Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday, September 29, at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on FOX 12 Plus.
MLS
chatsports.com

Y. Chara, Asprilla notch in Timbers’ 2-1 away win against LAFC

The Portland Timbers defeated LAFC 2-1 in Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday night. Yimmi Chara and Dairon Asprilla scored to give the Timbers their first victory in Banc of California Stadium and their third straight win, extending their unbeaten streak to seven. LAFC attempted to impose their will on...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafc#La Galaxy#Ap
sacramentosun.com

Galaxy, LAFC look to shake slumps in rivalry game

Bogged down with a lack of late-season success, perhaps a little "traffic" is just what both Los Angeles FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy need. The two Los Angeles clubs meet for the 13th time on Sunday in the rivalry affectionately known as El Trafico. Never a dull moment, it is the Galaxy who hold a 5-3-4 advantage in the all-time series, despite LAFC being higher in the standings for most of the meetings.
MLS
lafc.com

MLS Recap | LAFC 1-2 Portland Timbers 9/29/21

Dairon Asprilla scored in his third consecutive game after assisting Yimmi Chara's opening goal as the streaking Portland Timbers damaged LAFC's postseason hopes with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday night at Banc of California Stadium. Asprilla's 59th-minute winner secured fourth-place Portland's third straight win and sixth in seven matches, while...
MLS
LAG Confidential

LA Galaxy, LAFC release condemns fan violence at El Trafico matches

Videos circulated on Monday of LA Galaxy and LAFC fans fighting at Dignity Health Sports Park during Sunday’s El Trafico match between the teams. We won’t share those here because there’s nothing to gain from sharing senseless violence. Beyond that, supporters on both sides have spent the past 24 hours...
MLS
chatsports.com

Player Ratings: RSL 2-1 Galaxy

Erik Holt - 5.5 Holt held his ground and stuck to his role, Not a bad game from the physically-imposing defender. Justen Glad - 6 Glad had a couple of last second recovery runs to prevent the Galalxy from scoring on the counter.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Galaxy welcomes LAFC for a special El Trafico

It is a busy weekend around Dignity Health Sports Park. The Galaxy will be unveiling a statue of Landon Donovan before Sunday’s El Trafico meeting with the Los Angeles Football Club. At halftime, Donovan will be inducted into the club’s Ring of Honor. “He was an incredible player and his...
MLS
lafc.com

Preview | LAFC at Galaxy 10/3/21

RADIO: 1110 AM ESPN, ESPN App (Audio), KFWB 980 AM. It is always one of the biggest matches of the year. When LAFC and the Galaxy get together it is always an event – and the two city rivals have created some incredible memories in the short history of the series.
MLS
ESPN

LAFC, Galaxy investigate fan violence after tense 'El Trafico' draw

Major League Soccer rivals LA Galaxy and LAFC said they are investigating incidents of fan violence following their 1-1 draw on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park. Footage on social media shows fans pushing and fighting as they exit the home stadium of the Galaxy after Sunday's result. According to TMZ Sports, one person has been arrested for their involvement.
MLS
WBKO

Bowling Green Drops Game Two on Friday, Series Tied 1-1

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Taj Bradley tossed six innings of two-run baseball in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (1-1) 4-2 loss to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (1-1) on Friday at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina. The two teams have a travel day on Saturday and resume action on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
ABC30 Fresno

LA Galaxy share points with LAFC in latest edition of 'El Trafico'

The LA Galaxy and visiting LAFC struggled to find some separation in their intense rivalry, playing to a 1-1 draw on Sunday at Carson, California. With both teams desperate to move up in the Western Conference standings, each had to settle for a single point after a pair of first-half goals. Both teams entered on three-game losing streaks with the Galaxy seeing their winless streak extended to nine games.
MLS
Derrick

WNBA playoffs: Sun rebounds to top Sky, tie series 1-1

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner each scored 15 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Chicago Sky 79-68 on Thursday night to even the best-of-five series at a win apiece. The Sun won despite WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones scoring just four points. She didn’t score until...
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy