Arsenal gave Tottenham Hotspur a hiding in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium, winning 3-0 to move up to 10th, leapfrogging their rivals.Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang forced the first save of note with a low strike, parried by Hugo Lloris, but it was merely a sign of what was to come and it wasn’t long before the home side took the lead through Emile Smith Rowe’s close-range finish.Spurs failed to mount any sort of response and the Gunners extended their lead on the counter-attack, Aubameyang and Smith Rowe linking up to see the Gabonese forward fire in the second before Bukayo...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO