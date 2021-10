The Charlie Schaffer to Conor St. Amant connection was an unstoppable connection for Summit as it rolled to a 33-0 victory over Gov. Livingston at Tatlock Field in Summit. St. Amant, who caught six passes for 132 yards opened the scoring with a 45-yard TD reception from Schaffer to give Summit (5-1) an 8-0 first quarter lead. The duo also connected on a 3-yard TD in the third quarter. Schaffer completed 6-of-11 passes for 132 yards and also ran in a pair of two-point conversions. Matt Loeloff rushed for two second half touchdowns as he finished with 127 yards on 12 carries. Will Johnson also booted a 32-yard field goal.

LIVINGSTON, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO