Russell Wilson matches Peyton Manning for historic NFL record

By Wade Peery about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson continues to etch his name in stone as one of the game’s all-time greats. On Sunday, he joined Peyton Manning as only the second quarterback in NFL history to win 100 games in his first 10 seasons. Check out the graphic from the NFL’s Twitter...

www.on3.com

